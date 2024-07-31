LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LIVN opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

