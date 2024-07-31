LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
LivaNova Stock Performance
LIVN opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on LivaNova
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LivaNova
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.