Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $505.00 at Barclays

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $480.00 to $505.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $517.75.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $537.46 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $538.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

