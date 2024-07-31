Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Longeveron in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.
Longeveron Stock Down 5.8 %
Longeveron stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Longeveron has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.
