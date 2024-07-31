Luigi Perri Sells 2,500 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

VLGEA stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $450.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Village Super Market by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Stories

