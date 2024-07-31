Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.2 %

LULU stock opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.48 and its 200-day moving average is $373.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

