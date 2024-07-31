Lyft (LYFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,833 shares of company stock worth $579,964. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

