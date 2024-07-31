MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.63-$0.69 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,912,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,912,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,427 shares of company stock valued at $55,391,868. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.