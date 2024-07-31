MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNX. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGNX

MacroGenics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MGNX opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $328.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MacroGenics by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.