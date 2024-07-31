MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGNX. B. Riley initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. As a group, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

