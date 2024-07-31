Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.68

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.32. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 7,366 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $529.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.