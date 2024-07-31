Magna International (TSE:MG) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Magna International Stock Down 0.1 %
Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.7401198 earnings per share for the current year.
Magna International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
