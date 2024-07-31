Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Maiden by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 76,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 48.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 26.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

