Marathon Digital (MARA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

