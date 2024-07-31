Marcus (MCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marcus Price Performance

MCS stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. Marcus has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

