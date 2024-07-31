Mark Andrew Rollins Buys 24,500 Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ) Stock

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Andrew Rollins acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$161,469.70.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TNZ opened at C$6.75 on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.93.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.12). Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of C$17.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.010044 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

