Mark S. Bartlett Sells 2,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.52 and its 200 day moving average is $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.83 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

