Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,645.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,585.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,527.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

