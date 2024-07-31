Masco Co. (MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on August 19th

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Masco has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAS opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Masco has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.