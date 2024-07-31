Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 175 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NVR stock opened at $8,661.98 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,700.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,782.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,653.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 321.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 108.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

