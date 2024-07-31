Matthew M. Cain Sells 8,953 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $990.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.