MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of MaxCyte worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $26,531,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 2,182.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,239,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,537,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 584,372 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 490,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $1,815,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $54,529.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $54,529.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at $566,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,864 shares of company stock valued at $245,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MXCT stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.