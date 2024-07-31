McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.82.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $266.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.10. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

