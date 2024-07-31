McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $266.52 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

