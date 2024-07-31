McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $342.00 at Loop Capital

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $357.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.82.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.33 and its 200 day moving average is $273.10. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,206,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.