Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.17. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 1,579,513 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

