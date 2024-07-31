MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.08.

MELI opened at $1,626.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,648.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,619.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

