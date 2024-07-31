Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 15.0 %
Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
