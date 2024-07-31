Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Lifesci Capital

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
MRSN opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 260.65% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
