Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Lifesci Capital

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

MRSN opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 260.65% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

