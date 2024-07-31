Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Lifesci Capital

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Merus Stock Down 3.4 %

MRUS opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Merus by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Merus by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

