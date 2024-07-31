Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merus to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.90.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merus by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

