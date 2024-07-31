Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.15. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 17,952 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 50.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.