MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Shares Down 9%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 6,847,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,155,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.12.

About MetalNRG

(Get Free Report)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.