MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) President Farid Tan Sells 497 Shares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) President Farid Tan sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $15,904.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 954,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farid Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Farid Tan sold 502 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,064.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $809.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.60.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

