MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.25

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 3141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $809.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetroCity Bankshares

In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Leung sold 9,554 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $296,842.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,731,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,441 shares of company stock worth $4,120,057. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

