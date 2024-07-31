MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY24 guidance at $6.12-6.23 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

