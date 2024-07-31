Michael Olague Sells 14,088 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $436,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $534,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Olague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Olague sold 11,660 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $331,727.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37.

BSRR opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

