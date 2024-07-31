Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $465.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.53.

Microsoft stock opened at $422.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

