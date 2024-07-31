MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,176 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of MVIS opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.04.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

