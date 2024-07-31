MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. On average, analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $935.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

