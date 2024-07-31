MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 1.2 %

MFIC stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. As a group, analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

