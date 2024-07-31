Middleby (MIDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.61. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

