Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 2.0 %
TIGO stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
