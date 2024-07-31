Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

TIGO stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

