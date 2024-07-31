Mizuho Upgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to “Outperform”

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

UPST stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Upstart has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $76,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,501.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,243. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

