Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

