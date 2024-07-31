Modine Manufacturing to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of MOD opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $120.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

