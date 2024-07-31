ModivCare (MODV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $684.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.24 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ModivCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

