Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Steven J. Orlando Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
MOH opened at $350.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.