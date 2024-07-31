Monroe Capital (MRCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Monroe Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
