Motorola Solutions (MSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $2.97-3.02 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $12.98-13.08 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $395.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.52. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $402.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

