MRA Advisory Group Purchases 394 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 502,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $211,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 34.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 205.9% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 28,506 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $422.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.44 and a 200-day moving average of $421.45.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

